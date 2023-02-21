Logo
Business

Paxos engaged in 'constructive discussions' with US SEC over Binance stablecoin- internal email
FILE PHOTO: People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo

21 Feb 2023 10:00PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 10:00PM)
The firm behind Binance's stablecoin, Paxos Trust Company, is having constructive discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the firm disclosed that the regulator told the company it should have registered the token as a security, according to an internal email from Paxos' chief executive officer.

"We are engaged in constructive discussions with the SEC, and we look forward to continuing that dialogue in private," said Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla in an email sent Saturday to Paxos employees.

He added that if necessary, Paxos would defend its position that Binance USD is not a security through litigation.

Source: Reuters

