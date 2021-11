SHANGHAI : Payment on an investment product issued by Kaisa Finance and guaranteed by developer Kaisa Group Holdings IS overdue, the Securities Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Kaisa Group told the paper that it faces unprecedented liquidity pressure owing to rating downgrades and a tough property market.

Kaisa Group and Kaisa Finance are discussing repayment plans together, the newspaper added.

