Payments firm Fiserv forecasts strong annual profit

Fiserv on Wednesday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook above Wall Street expectations as the financial services company reported second-quarter results ahead of estimates.

Americans have so far managed to withstand inflationary pressures that have led to an increase in prices of everything from groceries to energy, and have continued to spend on travel and dining out.

Fiserv's shares rose 2.3 per cent to $133 in premarket trading. The stock has jumped nearly 29 per cent so far this year.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.50 in fiscal 2023, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.38, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Fiserv reported a 9 per cent growth in its acceptance segment and 8 per cent growth in the payments unit for the three months ended June 30. Its fintech arm posted a 2 per cent decline in the second quarter.

"We delivered our ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth, as we sustained our momentum in merchant acceptance and expanded our digital payments," CEO Frank Bisignano said.

The world's largest payments processor Visa on Tuesday forecast annual results in line with Wall Street estimates.

On an adjusted basis, Fiserv earned $1.81 per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of $1.79.

The company's total revenue rose nearly 7 per cent to $4.76 billion.