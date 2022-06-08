Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

PayPal allows transfer of crypto to external wallets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

PayPal allows transfer of crypto to external wallets

PayPal allows transfer of crypto to external wallets

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen on a smartphone in front of the same logo displayed in this illustration taken September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Jun 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it will now allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies including bitcoin to external wallets, nearly two years after the fintech giant opened up its platform to digital currencies.

The feature will be available to select U.S. users starting on Tuesday and will be rolled out to all eligible U.S. customers in the coming months, the San Jose, California-based company said.

PayPal started allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash and litecoin in October 2020. But users were not allowed to move crypto holdings off its platform earlier.

Users had been requesting for the new feature since the company permitted buying and selling of crypto, PayPal said. Shares of the company were up 0.3 per cent at $87.08.

Since last year, the crypto market has seen a surge of investor interest with large venture investors, celebrities and blue-chip companies doubling down on crypto investments. However, the prices of such currencies have remained volatile, dimming their appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us