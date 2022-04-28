Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

PayPal cuts annual profit view as macroeconomic challenges mount
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

PayPal cuts annual profit view as macroeconomic challenges mount

PayPal cuts annual profit view as macroeconomic challenges mount

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

28 Apr 2022 04:25AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 04:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PayPal Holdings Inc lowered its full-year profit view on Wednesday, signaling that payments volumes at the company could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

The company said it expects adjusted profit between $3.81 and $3.93 on a per share basis, down from its previous forecast of $4.60 to $4.75 per share.

Customers in the United States have started tightening their belts in recent months as inflation surges to its highest in decades, pressuring earnings of payment processors like PayPal.

The company is also expected to take a financial hit from its decision to join the Western corporate boycott of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special operation."

In the first three months of the year, PayPal's revenue rose 8 per cent on an FX neutral basis to $6.5 billion, narrowly missing Wall Street estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company processed a total of $323 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 15 per cent from a year earlier. Venmo - PayPal's app that allows U.S. individuals to send and receive money, posted a 12 per cent jump in payments processed to $57.8 billion.

PayPal earned a profit of 88 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which was in line with analysts' expectations.

The company said it expected an adjusted profit of 86 cents per share in the current quarter, below analysts’ estimates of $1.12 per share.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us