PayPal exploring stock-trading platform for US users - CNBC
FILE PHOTO: The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration//File Photo

31 Aug 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 12:23AM)
:PayPal Holdings Inc is exploring ways to let its U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The payments company also hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen, the report said https://statics.teams.cdn.office.net/evergreen-assets/safelinks/1/atp-safelinks.html. Hagen is the chief executive officer of Invest at PayPal, according his LinkedIn page.

Hagen is the co-founder and the former president of brokerage Ally Invest.

PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PayPal's shares rose as much as 4per cent to US$290.41.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

