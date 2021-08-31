Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

PayPal exploring stock-trading platform for US users - CNBC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

PayPal exploring stock-trading platform for US users: Report

PayPal exploring stock-trading platform for US users: Report

The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo Oct 16, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas White)

31 Aug 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 02:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Shares of PayPal Holdings jumped on Monday after a report that it is exploring ways to let its US customers trade individual stocks on its platform.

The payments company also hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen, CNBC reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Hagen is the chief executive officer of Invest at PayPal, as well as the co-founder and former president of brokerage Ally Invest, according his LinkedIn page.

PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PayPal's shares spiked higher and were last up 3 per cent.

Robinhood Markets, whose fee-free smartphone stock trading app is widely used by retail investors, extended an earlier decline and was last down 4.4 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us