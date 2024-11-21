Logo
Business

PayPal outage affects thousands worldwide
PayPal outage affects thousands worldwide

FILEP PHOTO: Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of PayPal logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

21 Nov 2024 09:11PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2024 09:21PM)
:Payments firm PayPal is facing a system issue that may be affecting multiple products, it said on Thursday.

The outage comes on a day bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has surged to levels to over $98,000 and pulled other crypto stocks along with it. PayPal allows its clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency.

Exchanges Coinbase and Kraken also posted about outages with PayPal transactions and deposit delays, respectively, on their website.

PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional comment.

Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources, said there were nearly 9,000 user reports of problems with PayPal transactions as of 1226 GMT.

"Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue," PayPal said on its website.

Source: Reuters

