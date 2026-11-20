Nov 20 : Payments firm PayPal said on Friday it has named Claire Bramley as chief financial officer, succeeding Jamie Miller, as part of a broader shake-up of its senior leadership team.

The executive overhaul comes as PayPal pursues an aggressive turnaround plan to restore investor confidence, battered by intensifying competition from Apple, Google and newer fintech rivals.

Bramley joins PayPal from Xero, a global small-business platform, where she has served as CFO since April 2025.

Among other appointments, the company named American Express' Kartik Mani as president and head of consumer financial services and Venmo.

Juan Rio is set to join PayPal from Brightstar.AI as executive vice-president of AI business transformation and operations at the end of the month.