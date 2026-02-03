Logo
PayPal names Enrique Lores as CEO
The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer of HP Inc. speaks at COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang
03 Feb 2026 08:06PM
Feb 3 : PayPal said on Tuesday it has named Enrique Lores as president and CEO, effective March 1.

Source: Reuters
