PayPal profit beats estimates, US Venmo users can pay on Amazon from next year
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the PayPal logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Nov 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 07:47AM)
PayPal Holdings beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and said US users of its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo would be able to pay on Amamzon.com starting next year.

The company emerged as one of the big winners of the COVID-19 pandemic as more businesses moved online and consumers preferred using phones and other digital means to pay bills and to shop.

The San Jose, California-based digital payments company's net income rose to US$1.09 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the three months ended Sep 30, from US$1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned US$1.11 per share, above analysts' average estimate of US$1.07, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue in the third quarter rose over 13 per cent to US$6.18 billion.

The payments giant has been beefing up its offerings with acquisitions. In September, the company announced it was buying Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy in a US$2.7 billion deal.

However, the company said last month it was not pursuing a buyout of digital pinboard site Pinterest, after media reports said it was in talks to buy the social media platform for as much as US$45 billion.

Source: Reuters

