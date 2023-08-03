Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

PayPal stock drops after weak second-quarter margins
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

PayPal stock drops after weak second-quarter margins

PayPal stock drops after weak second-quarter margins

A smartphone with the PayPal logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Aug 2023 05:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of PayPal Holdings fell nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday after the digital payments firm reported weak margins for the second quarter that overshadowed a strong outlook.

The company reported an adjusted operating margin of 21.4 per cent for the three months ended June 30, below estimates of 22 per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"This was another disappointing earnings report from PayPal," Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk said. "This will fuel investor's bearish outlook that PayPal's focus on its largest customers will result in lower overall profitability."

In May, PayPal cut its adjusted margin forecast for the full year, which worried analysts and investors.

The company forecast adjusted profit per share for the current quarter to be in a range of $1.22 and $1.24, above analysts' estimates of $1.22.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.