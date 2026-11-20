Nov 20 : PayPal named Xero's Claire Bramley as chief financial officer on Friday, succeeding Jamie Miller, in a broader shake-up of its senior leadership team as the payments firm pursues an ambitious turnaround.

Once a pandemic-era darling, PayPal has lost ground as consumers increasingly turn to payment services embedded in their smartphones, leaving its shares well below the record highs reached in 2021.

The shift has been amplified by the expansion of Big Tech into digital payments through services such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, chipping away at PayPal's market share and dampening investor confidence.

Bramley is set to join PayPal on February 1 from Xero, a global small-business platform, where she has served as CFO since April 2025.

In her new role, she will be tasked with advancing the company's multi-year plan to streamline operations, cut costs and improve margins as it seeks to stem market share losses and revive its stock price.

PayPal has set a goal of securing at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over the next two to three years.

The appointment is part of a wider management reshuffle at the company, which has also tapped American Express' Kartik Mani as president and head of consumer financial services and Venmo — a peer-to-peer payments platform.

Juan Rio is set to join PayPal from Brightstar.AI as executive vice-president of AI business transformation and operations at the end of the month.

Accelerating AI adoption through the integration of AI and automation across its business is crucial for its cost-cutting plan, accounting for about 40 per cent of the total savings target.

In the most recent quarter, PayPal CEO Enrique Lores expressed growing confidence in its turnaround plan, as the company raised annual profit forecast.

PayPal has a market value of about $47 billion, down sharply from its peak of roughly $360 billion in July 2021.