Business

PayPal third-quarter revenue jumps as online shopping picks up pace
Business

PayPal third-quarter revenue jumps as online shopping picks up pace

PayPal third-quarter revenue jumps as online shopping picks up pace

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

04 Nov 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 04:20AM)
Online payments company PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a jump in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from a strong rebound in online shopping as consumers return to their pre-pandemic spending.

The results follow upbeat earnings from bigger payment giants Visa Inc and American Express that underscore the strength in U.S. consumer spending, despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

PayPal's net revenue jumped 12 per cent on an adjusted basis to $6.85 billion in the quarter.

Payment volumes rose 14 per cent to $337 billion on an adjusted basis, closely mirroring Visa's 10 per cent jump this quarter.

Source: Reuters

