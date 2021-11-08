Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

MUMBAI: India's biggest-ever initial public offering opens on Monday (Nov 8) with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings.

Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company.

The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music.

He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of US$2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

His stake of nearly 14 per cent will most likely make him far richer still.

Paytm will issue fresh shares worth 83 billion rupees (US$1.1 billion), while existing shareholders will sell shares worth US$1.34 billion, according to the prospectus.

The IPO is expected to make Paytm India's most valuable tech company with a valuation of US$20 billion, up 25 per cent from two years ago.