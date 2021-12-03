Peace Centre, Peace Mansion sold for S$650 million after fifth en bloc sale attempt

SINGAPORE: Shopping mall Peace Centre and adjoining apartment complex Peace Mansion have been sold after a fifth attempt at a collective sale, said sole marketing agent JLL on Friday (Dec 3).

The mixed development property on Sophia Road was sold for S$650 million to a joint venture comprising CEL Development, Sing-Haiyi Crystal and Ultra Infinity. S$650 million was the reserve price set for the collective sale.

More than 80 per cent of owners agreed to the sale of the property, which was built around 1977. It consists of 232 commercial units, 86 apartments and a 162-lot car park. This works out to a total of 319 strata units in a 10-storey front podium block and a rear 32-storey tower.