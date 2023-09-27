Logo
Pegatron says iPhone assembly resumes at Indian factory after fire
Pegatron says iPhone assembly resumes at Indian factory after fire

FILE PHOTO: People are seen outside the main gate of the Pegatron facility following a fire incident at the facility near Chennai, India, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Praveen Paramasivam/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 08:16PM
BENGALURU : Pegatron has resumed production at its contract facility for Apple in southern India after a shutdown over the weekend due to a fire, the company said on Wednesday.

A company spokesperson declined to say whether manufacturing has been resumed partially or fully.

Pegatron had halted the assembly of iPhones for the past two days at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday.

It has previously said the incident "does not have significant financial or operational impact".

The fire was sparked by a short-circuit after an electrical switch was left on, following testing of the devices as they were being put together, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

