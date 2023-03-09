Peloton, iFit hit with US import ban over streaming technology

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday banned imports of video-streaming fitness devices made by Peloton Interactive Inc and iFit Inc after an agency in-house judge last year found they infringed Dish Network Corp patents.

In a 2021 complaint filed with the ITC, Dish and its Sling TV unit accused Peloton and iFit of infringing four patents for video-streaming technology through imports of products that stream at-home fitness content. These included Peloton bicycles and treadmills and iFit NordicTrack bicycles and ellipticals.

ITC Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney sided with Dish in September.

President Joe Biden's administration has 60 days to review the import ban before it takes effect, though presidents rarely reverse such actions. Parties can also appeal ITC decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which reviews patent disputes, after the 60-day review period ends.

Representatives for Peloton, iFit and Dish did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dish and Sling filed lawsuits in Delaware and Texas that were put on hold for the ITC case. Dish had also sued Lululemon Athletica Inc over its Mirror video-streaming device but the companies settled their patent fight in February.

Cheney found that the Peloton, Lululemon and iFit streaming-capable products infringed patents related to Dish's Hopper set-top boxes. Dish said its patents covered adaptive bitrate streaming technology that lets users stream content from around the world in real time "at the highest possible quality."

The technology was developed by Move Networks Inc and was acquired by Dish in 2012, according to court papers.