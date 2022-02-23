Peloton online services hit by outage

Logo
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo

23 Feb 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 12:25AM)
:Peloton Interactive Inc said https://status.onepeloton.com on Tuesday its member log in page as well as live and on-demand classes were hit by a "major outage" and that it was investigating the issue.

There were more than 4,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the fitness products maker's app over the past two hours, according to Downdetector.com. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Peloton had 2.8 million connected fitness subscriptions and 862,000 paid digital subscriptions as of Dec. 31.

The company, whose shares were down 3per cent amid broader market weakness, did not immediately respond to a request seeking more details on the outage.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

