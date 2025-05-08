Peloton posts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss on slow demand

Peloton Interactive raised its 2025 revenue forecast on Thursday but reported a bigger third-quarter loss than expected as the fitness company struggles to recover from a post-pandemic slump, sending its shares down 5 per cent before the bell.

The pandemic-era favorite has been pivoting away from equipment such as spin bikes and treadmills and focusing on subscriber growth for its live and on-demand workout videos.

The company saw a slowdown in both equipment sales and subscriptions during the reported quarter as consumers pull back on discretionary spending amid tariff-induced economic uncertainty.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell for the fourth month straight in April, while inflation expectations were at their highest since 1981.

For the third quarter ended March 31, the company posted a loss per share of 12 cents, bigger than analysts' estimate of 6 cents.

The quarter marks the first earnings result with new CEO Peter Stern at the helm. Stern, who was previously responsible for Ford's subscription-led digital services business as well as Apple's Sports and Fitness+ segments, has been tasked with making the shift at Peloton.

Quarterly revenue from equipment sales fell 27 per cent to $206 million, while it ended the quarter with 6.1 million paid members, down about half a million from last year.

While it raised the lower end of its full-year forecast for connected fitness subscriptions to 2.77 million, from 2.75 to 2.79 million previously, this still reflects a year-over-year fall of 7 per cent.

The fitness company also lowered its 2025 outlook for app-based subscriptions to 540,000 to 550,000, a decline of 30,000 at the midpoint.

It now expects 2025 revenue to be $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion, reflecting an increase of $7.5 million at the midpoint from its previous forecast.

It reported a revenue of $624 million, down 13 per cent from last year but higher than Street estimates of $621.3 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.