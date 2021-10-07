Logo
Peloton rival iFIT postpones IPO on adverse market conditions
07 Oct 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 08:48PM)
:iFIT Health & Fitness Inc postponed on Thursday its planned initial public offering, citing adverse market conditions, a day after the fitness equipment maker was scheduled to make its Nasdaq debut.

The Logan, Utah-based company, which was earlier known as ICON Health & Fitness, said it will continue to evaluate the timing for its IPO.

The company's decision adds to increasing fears among investors over the volatility in capital markets, coming after a clutch of European companies, including France's Icade Sante, putting their IPO plans on ice.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

