Peloton says online services back up after outage

Peloton online services hit by outage
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo

23 Feb 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 04:11AM)
:Peloton Interactive Inc said https://status.onepeloton.com on Tuesday an issue that had prevented thousands of users from accessing its bike and treadmill classes had been resolved.

More than 5,000 users had reported issues with the fitness products maker's online services earlier in the day on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources.

The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

Peloton, whose shares were down 1.2per cent amid broader market weakness, did not respond to a request seeking more details on what caused the issue.

Several users had taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

"I just spent an hour trying to get my workout in. I'm so close to a 60 day streak I'm going to lose it if I can't get in later," Twitter user @reneecarmela said https://twitter.com/reneecarmela/status/1496158965926961152.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

