Peloton says online services recovering after outages hit thousands of users

Peloton online services hit by outage
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo

23 Feb 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 02:04AM)
:Peloton Interactive Inc said https://status.onepeloton.com on Tuesday its member login page as well as live and on-demand classes were working after a "major outage" cut off access for thousands of users.

"We are seeing widespread recovery of Peloton services. We are still working to confirm all services are back and operational," Peloton said in update posted on its website at 12.11 pm ET.

An outage earlier in the day prevented the interactive fitness equipment maker's users from accessing bike and treadmill classes.

There were more than 5,000 reports of an outage at 10.35 am ET, according to Downdetector.com. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

Many users took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

"I just spent an hour trying to get my workout in. I’m so close to a 60 day streak I’m going to lose it if I can’t get in later," Twitter user @reneecarmela said https://twitter.com/reneecarmela/status/1496158965926961152.

Peloton had 2.8 million connected fitness subscriptions and 862,000 paid digital subscriptions as of Dec. 31.

The company, whose shares were down 3per cent amid broader market weakness, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking more details on the outage.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

