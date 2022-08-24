Logo
Peloton to sell some fitness equipment on Amazon
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton//File Photo

24 Aug 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 08:53PM)
Peloton Interactive Inc said on Wednesday it had struck a partnership with Amazon.com Inc to sell some of its fitness equipment on the online retailer's U.S. platform.

Source: Reuters

