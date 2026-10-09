Logo
Logo

Business

Peninsular Malaysia power use seen up 4.9% in 2027 on data centre growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Peninsular Malaysia power use seen up 4.9% in 2027 on data centre growth

Peninsular Malaysia power use seen up 4.9% in 2027 on data centre growth

Power cables stretch above a data centre construction site in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data centre hub, at Gelang Patah, Malaysia, May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

09 Oct 2026 03:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 : State-run utility firm Tenaga Nasional Berhad expects electricity consumption in Peninsular Malaysia to reach 148.66 terawatt hours in 2027, as rapid data centre expansion drives up power demand, a government report said on Friday.

• This would represent average annual growth of about 4.9 per cent, following projected consumption of 141.87 TWh in 2026, according to an economic outlook report released alongside the 2027 budget

• "Data centres are one of the clearest examples of why Malaysia needs more electricity as Malaysia has attracted large amounts of investment in this sector," it said.

• Actual electricity use by data centres reached 710 MW in 2025 compared to 405 MW in 2024, the report said

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Malaysia has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data-centre hub, attracting billions of dollars in investment from global technology firms including Amazon, Google and Microsoft

• Continued investment in electricity generation, transmission networks and grid infrastructure was necessary to ensure Malaysia meets growing domestic demand and maintains reliable and secure supply, the government said

• The report, citing the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry, projected electricity demand from data centres could reach 12.9 GW by 2030 and 20.9 GW by 2040.

• "To manage this growth, Malaysia needs to expand its electricity grid while increasing the availability of renewable energy," the report said.

• Malaysia is targeting 40 per cent renewable energy capacity by 2035 and 70 per cent by 2050

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement