Pentagon asks US defense contractors about reliance on Anthropic's services, source says

Feb 25 : The Pentagon is reaching out to defense contractors to assess their reliance on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic's services, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, ahead of a Friday deadline for the AI firm to respond to the government.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Anthropic has no intention of easing its usage restrictions for military purposes, and talks continue after a meeting between the AI firm's CEO and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss its future with the Pentagon.

Axios reported earlier on Wednesday the Pentagon has asked defense contractors Boeing and Lockheed Martin to provide an assessment of their reliance on Anthropic, a first step toward a potential designation of the AI firm as a "supply chain risk."

"Lockheed Martin has been contacted by the Department of War regarding an analysis of its exposure and reliance on Anthropic ahead of a potential supply chain risk declaration," a Lockheed spokesperson told Axios. Boeing declined to comment to Axios.

Boeing and Lockheed did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Pentagon also did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.