Business

Pentagon awards $9 billion cloud contracts each to Google, Amazon, Oracle and Microsoft
U.S. flag hangs during a ceremony to honor victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cheriss May

08 Dec 2022 07:15AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 07:15AM)
The Pentagon on Wednesday awarded cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion each to Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp.

The contracts which run until 2028, will provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels.

The move comes months after the Pentagon had delayed its decision to award an enterprise-wide Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract earlier this year.

The deal puts the military more in line with private-sector companies, many of whom split up their cloud computing work among multiple vendors to avoid being locked in to any specific one.

Source: Reuters

