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Pentagon chief tech officer says government will detail laws that apply to AI labs this month
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Pentagon chief tech officer says government will detail laws that apply to AI labs this month

Pentagon chief tech officer says government will detail laws that apply to AI labs this month

A general view of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

05 Nov 2026 07:37AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2026 07:42AM)
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NAPA, California, Nov 4 : The US federal government will lay out all the laws and regulations that apply to domestic AI labs later this month, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael said on Wednesday.

Michael, who is vice chair of the government's Super Intelligence Task Force, said the group would publicize the regulatory landscape "in the next week or two." The task force is an intergovernmental agency established by President Donald Trump to establish AI policy.

Michael, speaking at a Wall Street Journal technology conference in Napa, California, did not provide additional details.

"What we're trying to do is create a framework that makes the American people have confidence that these companies are going to do the right thing," he said. "Or else I think what you get is 535 legislators writing a piece of regulation that could kill the industry." 

Source: Reuters
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