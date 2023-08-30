Logo
Business

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory
Business

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a plant of PepsiCo company in Azov in the Rostov region, Russia March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 12:17PM
CIKARANG, Indonesia : U.S. food and beverage maker PepsiCo began building a snack factory in Indonesia's West Java on Wednesday, marking its return to Southeast Asia's largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

The factory, part of PepsiCo's $200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period, is expected to start producing snacks by 2025.

PepsiCo's affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood CBP, a unit of Indonesia's largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo's minority stake.

The JV at the time had manufactured a range of snacks under brands like Lay's, Cheetos and Doritos.

Building the new factory without a local partner, PepsiCo pledged to source most raw materials for its snacks, including corn and palm oil, from sustainable sources and to use renewable power sources.

($1 = 15,255.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

