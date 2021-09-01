Pernod Ricard annual profit beats expectations with China, U.S

PARIS : French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 18.3per cent organic rise in full-year 2020/21 operating profit, driven by a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States with the removal of COVID-19 curbs and by tight cost control.

This was higher than the company's guidance for a profit rise of as much as 17per cent.

For the year ahead, the owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, said it expected its strong sales momentum to continue with a "very dynamic" first quarter.

With recurring cash flow at a historical high of 1.745 billion euros at end-June, the group also said it would resume its buyback program of 500 million euros in fiscal year 2021/222 that started on July 1

Over the twelve months to June 30, profit from recurring operations reached 2.423 billion euros (US$2.86 billion), an organic rise of 18.3per cent.

Sales reached 8.824 billion euros, an organic rise of 9.7per cent, with sales in the fourth quarter alone jumping 56.5per cent , on a low basis of comparison.

In June, the world's second-biggest spirits group after Britain's Diageo, had raised its organic profit growth guidance for 2020/21 to 16per cent from 10per cent.

And last month, Pernod said a U.S. court ruling that it could make a refund claim on spirits exported from the United States would add a further 1per cent to its organic profit growth.

(US$1 = 0.8477 euros)

