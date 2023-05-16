Logo
Business

Pershing Square unveils new stake in Alphabet
FILE PHOTO: William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

16 May 2023 04:46AM (Updated: 16 May 2023 06:04AM)
Billionaire investor William Ackman has built in the first quarter a new stake in Alphabet worth US$1.1 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

According to the filing, Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management owned US8.1 million class C shares and 2.2 million shares class A of Alphabet at the end of the first quarter.

Alphabet's shares were little changed on the news.

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio has gained 3.6 per cent this year through May 9, and Ackman had hinted that the previously unnamed new position had a positive impact on performance.

Class A shares in Alphabet are up roughly 32 per cent this year.

This marks the first prominent new investment Ackman has made since making a bet on streaming service Netflix Inc that he announced in January 2022 and exited a few months later.

Ackman, who built his reputation as a vocal corporate agitator, told investors in March 2022 that he was quitting public battles for a quieter, behind the scenes approach to investing.

His firm oversees US$15.5 billion. He ended 2022 with a decline of 8.8 per cent following three years of double-digit gains. In 2021, Pershing Square Holdings returned 26.9 per cent after a 70.2 per cent gain in 2020 and a 58.1 per cent increase in 2019.

Source: Reuters

