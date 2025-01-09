Logo
Business

Pertamina unit to produce ISCC-certified SAF in Q1
Pertamina unit to produce ISCC-certified SAF in Q1

FILE PHOTO: A worker at state-owned Pertamina, the country's main retailer of subsidised fuel, fills a vehicle at a petrol station in Jakarta November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo/File Photo

09 Jan 2025 06:19PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2025 06:26PM)
JAKARTA : Kilang Pertamina Internasional, refinery unit of Indonesia's state owned energy firm Pertamina, aims to produce its first certified sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the first quarter of this year, the company said on Thursday.

The firm received certification for SAF in December including the International Sustainability Carbon Certification(ISCC) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and ISCC Europe Union (EU) certification.

It will produce SAF using the treated distillate hydro treating unit at its Cilacap refinery.

"KPI is ready to move forward by producing the first ISCC-certified Pertamina SAF in Indonesia and in the region with used cooking oil as the raw material which is scheduled in the first quarter of 2025," KPI spokesperson Hermansyah Y. Nasroen said in a statement.

KPI had said its Green Refinery Cilacap has capacity to process 6,000 barrels of used cooking oil per day to produce hydrotreated vegetable oil and SAF with total output estimated about 300,000 kilolitres per year.

Source: Reuters

