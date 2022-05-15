Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Peru sues Spain's Repsol for US$4.5 billion over oil spill
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Peru sues Spain's Repsol for US$4.5 billion over oil spill

Peru sues Spain's Repsol for US$4.5 billion over oil spill

A woman, a resident from a community affected by an oil spill on the beaches of the Peruvian province of Callao, caused during the unloading process of the Italian-flagged tanker "Mare Doricum", holds a poster that reads "Repsol: out of Peru" during a demonstration in front of the Pampilla Oil Refinery in Callaro, Peru, on Jan 20, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Cris Bouroncle)

15 May 2022 06:45AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 06:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMA: Peru has filed suit against Spanish energy company Repsol over the massive January oil spill that ravaged its coast, seeking US$4.5 billion in damages.

The lawsuit was filed before the 27th civil court in Lima against six companies: Repsol (Spain), Mapfre Global Risks (Spain), Mapfre Peru Insurance and Reinsurance Companies (Peru), La Pampilla Refinery (Peru), Transtotal Maritime Agency (Peru) and Fratelli d'amico Armatori (Italy, owner of the tanker involved), Peru's consumer protection agency said.

"These suits could create precedents for oil spills that cause damage and collective non-material damages due to environmental pollution of coastal areas," said Julian Palacin, executive director of the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI), in a statement released late Friday.

INDECOPI has sought three billion dollars for environmental damage to Peru's coast, and another 1.5 billion dollars as compensation to consumers, locals and others affected by the disaster, the suit says.

Repsol in a statement Saturday rejected the suit as baseless.

"(INDECOPI's) estimates are lacking the bare minimum needed to support the indicated figures," the Spanish oil company said, regarding the US$4.5 billion sought by Peru.

The spill occurred on January 15 while the Italian-flagged tanker "Mare Doricum" was unloading crude oil at the Repsol-owned La Pampilla refinery in Ventanilla, 30 kilometers north of Lima.

The oil company attributed the incident to waves caused by a massive volcanic eruption on the island of Tonga, on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, and the Peruvian government described it as an "ecological disaster."

The oil spill affected more than 700,000 residents, mostly fishermen, and forced the closure of twenty beaches and dozens of businesses in the area.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us