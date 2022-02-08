Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Peter Thiel to step down from Meta Platforms board
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Peter Thiel to step down from Meta Platforms board

Peter Thiel to step down from Meta Platforms board

FILE PHOTO: Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

08 Feb 2022 06:00AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday that billionaire investor Peter Thiel, who has been on the company's board since 2005, has decided to retire.

Thiel, one of the social network's earliest investors, will serve as a director until Meta's annual shareholder meeting but will not to stand for re-election, the social media giant said.

Thiel became a Facebook investor in 2004, when he provided $500,000 in capital at a $5 million valuation for a 10per cent stake in the company and a seat on its board of directors.

"Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I'm deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said.

"Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions."

The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/peter-thiel-to-step-down-from-facebook-parent-metas-board-11644268545 that Thiel intends to focus his efforts on helping Republican candidates supporting the agenda of former President Donald Trump in the 2022 midterm elections.

In recent years, Thiel's position on the board has been in the spotlight, given his conservative views, as the company has been caught up in political controversies and backlash.

Thiel had donated millions of dollars to Trump's campaign.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us