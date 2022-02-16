Logo
Petrobras begins non-binding phase for sale of MP Gulf of Mexico stake
FILE PHOTO: The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

16 Feb 2022 07:22PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 07:22PM)
SAO PAULO : Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it has started the non-binding phase for the sale of its 20per cent stake in Texas-based MP Gulf of Mexico LLC, which owns offshore oilfields in the region.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, announced the divestment process in October 2021.

Now, it will get non-binding offers from those who were cleared to bid.

Murphy Exploration & Production Company owns the remaining 80per cent stake in MP Gulf of Mexico.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

