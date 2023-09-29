Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

PetroChina begins building $3 billion petchem complex in Xinjiang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

PetroChina begins building $3 billion petchem complex in Xinjiang

PetroChina begins building $3 billion petchem complex in Xinjiang

Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

29 Sep 2023 05:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China's Dushanzi Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state oil and gas major PetroChina, said on Friday it began construction of a 21.88 billion yuan ($3.00 billion) petrochemical complex in the far western resource-rich region of Xinjiang.

The complex emcompasses 11 key facilities including a 1.2 million metric tons per year (tpy) ethylene plant, two 450,000-tpy full-density polyethylene units and a 400,000-tpy polypropylene unit, Dushanzi Petrochemical said in a posting on its official WeChat account.

When completed, the Dushanzi plant will have a total ethylene capacity of 3 million tons annually, one of the largest in the country.

PetroChina aims to start operating the new complex in 2026 and source electricity fully from renewable energy as Xinjiang is rich in wind and solar resources.

($1 = 7.3010 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.