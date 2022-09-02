Logo
PetroChina builds major storage for new south China refinery - report
FILE PHOTO: A PetroChina petrol station is pictured in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

02 Sep 2022 02:27PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 02:27PM)
SINGAPORE : PetroChina has finished building a large tank farm for its greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in southern China's province of Guangdong, the state-backed Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said in a report.

The tank farm, part of a new complex in the city of Jieyang, has storage of 3.8 million cubic meters, with 2 million cubic metres (12.6 million barrels) allotted for crude, it said, citing project operator PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical.

Guangdong Petrochemical comprises a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1.2-million-tonnes-per-year ethylene complex.

The report did not say when the new plant will be launched, but industry sources expect trial production to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Reuters

