PetroChina buys EV charging firm Potevio New Energy
PetroChina buys EV charging firm Potevio New Energy

Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

08 Sep 2023 07:28PM
PetroChina has acquired 100 per cent of electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Potevio New Energy Co Ltd in the latest lower-carbon investment by China's top oil and gas company, parent CNPC said on Friday.

Set up in 2010, Potevio New Energy was among China's first state-owned companies engaged in EV charging network building and operations.

It ran 50,000 charging points in more than 50 Chinese cities as of end-2021, according to its official WeChat account.

CNPC did not disclose the cost of the acquisition. A PetroChina spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PetroChina last month set up a new entity based in the southeastern city of Putian in Fujian province to focus on investing and operating EV charging facilities.

A year ago, PetroChina joined leading Chinese auto group SAIC Motor Corp. and battery firm CATL in setting up a joint venture to supply swappable batteries for EVs.

China's state energy giants are expanding their investment in low-carbon businesses including renewables, hydrogen and electric mobility as part of the country's goal to be carbon neutral by 2060.

Source: Reuters

