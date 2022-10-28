Logo
Business

PetroChina expects China's fuel, gas demand to rise yr/yr in fourth quarter
PetroChina expects China's fuel, gas demand to rise yr/yr in fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: An employee fills auto tank with petrol at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui province March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

28 Oct 2022 06:07PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 06:07PM)
SINGAPORE : China's demand for refined fuel and natural gas is set to grow year on year in the fourth quarter in tandem with an expected economic recovery as Beijing rolls out more stimulus policy, PetroChina executives said on Friday.

Due to government-capped domestic wholesale prices, PetroChina incurred a 8.92 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) loss at its natural gas import division during the July-September period, the company told investors during a live-streamed roadshow following its earnings release on Thursday.

($1 = 7.2560 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

