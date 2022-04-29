PetroChina Q1 profit up 41% on higher oil prices, but refining sector softens

PetroChina on Friday reported a 41 per cent rise in first-quarter net income to 39.1 billion yuan ($5.94 billion), the most since September 2020, thanks to stronger oil and gas prices but weakening refining business started to weigh.

Asia's biggest oil and gas producer said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its oil and gas output grew 3.3 per cent to 431 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Its refinery throughput, China's second-largest after Sinopec Corp, gained 1.5 per cent to 302.5 million barrels, or 3.36 million barrels per day (bpd), slowing from the 7.8 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Total domestic fuel sales gained 3 per cent year on year, but sales of gasoline slipped 2.4 per cent and aviation fuel was down 22 per cent.

This is because China's fuel demand has started to weaken significantly since March as global crude oil prices that touched 14-year highs pinched margins and COVID-19 control measures hurt oil consumption.

($1 = 6.5835 Chinese yuan renminbi)