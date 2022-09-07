PetroChina signs gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom

BEIJING : China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), or PetroChina, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom related to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

The agreement, signed during a video conference between CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang and Gazprom President Alexei Miller, was a supplementary agreement to the "Sino-Russian Eastern Route Natural Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement".

The eastern route is also known as the Power of Siberia pipeline, which began operation in 2019.

No further details were given in the brief statement, which was posted on CNPC's website.