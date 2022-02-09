Logo
PetroChina starts $5.3 billion unit revamp to boost petchem output, cut fuel
FILE PHOTO: A PetroChina petrol station is pictured in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

09 Feb 2022 02:01PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 02:01PM)
SINGAPORE : PetroChina has started a 33.9 billion yuan ($5.33 billion) programme to expand the petrochemical capacity at a subsidiary plant in northeast China and cut refined fuel production, according to a company post and state media report.

The state oil and gas major's move is in line with a trend within the Chinese industry to reduce fossil fuel output as demand is set to peak, while raising production of higher-value petrochemicals that are imported by the Asian country.

Under the revamp, PetroChina's Jilin Petrochemical Corp plans to add 21 more facilities - including a 1.2-million-tonnes-per-year (tpy) ethylene unit - and mothball seven units, parent company CNPC said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

The new facilities will also include a 600,000-tpy unit to manufacture acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), an impact-resistant plastic, local state newspaper Jilin Daily reported, without citing details on project completion.

After the revamp, the Jilin province-based subsidiary will produce 2.63 million tonnes less of refined fuel a year but 2.8 million tonnes more of petrochemicals.

($1 = 6.3608 yuan)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

