Business

PetroChina starts trial production at new south China refinery - state media
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed PetroChina logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Oct 2022 07:33PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 07:33PM)
SINGAPORE : PetroChina on Wednesday started trial runs of a key crude oil processing unit, part of its greenfield refinery complex in southern Chinese province of Guangdong, state-run China Daily reported.

The state oil and gas giant began trial operation of a 200,000 barrels per day crude oil unit No.2, part of a 400,000-bpd refinery complex newly built in the city of Jieyang.

The unit will be running at 70 per cent of capacity for 10 days processing nearly 200,000 tonnes of crude oil, along with six other facilities such as a hydrotreating unit for naphtha, the report said.

The $10-billion Guangdong complex, which also includes a 1.2 million tonne per year ethylene plant, is PetroChina's single-largest investment of its kind in China.

China is also set to start another greenfield refinery, the 320,000-bpd Shenghong Petrochemical in eastern Jiangsu province, which a company executive said in September was awaiting government approval for a formal launch.

Source: Reuters

