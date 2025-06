TOKYO :An executive from Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional said on Friday that the first cargo from its portion of supply from the LNG Canada project will be delivered to its customer, Japanese city gas provider Toho Gas, in July.

Speaking at an energy conference in Tokyo, Shamsairi Ibrahim, Petronas' vice president of LNG marketing and trading, also said that the company's third floating LNG project is set to commence production in 2027.