Business

Petronas, Idemitsu in deal to develop sustainable aviation fuel
The logo of Malaysian energy group National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as PETRONAS, is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File photo

05 Oct 2023 11:04AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 11:14AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian state oil company Petronas and Japan's second-biggest oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co signed a preliminary agreement to collaborate on development and distribution of sustainable aviation fuel, the companies said on Thursday.

They will focus on a feasibility study to "scale-up bio feedstock possibilities, production cost analysis and security in ensuring a steady and efficient supply chain for the sustainable development of sustainable aviation fuel", they said in a statement.

The two companies will also aim to establish a sales and distribution network to ensure accessibility to airlines, they added.

Source: Reuters

