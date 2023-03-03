Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Petronas investigates Malaysia LNG disruption
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Petronas investigates Malaysia LNG disruption

Petronas investigates Malaysia LNG disruption

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

03 Mar 2023 06:32PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 06:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Malaysia's state energy company Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, is investigating disruption to Malaysia LNG gas supply, CEO Tengku Taufik told reporters on Friday.

The company has declared force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the Sabah-Sarawak pipeline on Sept. 21.

Taufik, who was in Tokyo to attend a conference, declined to comment on when force majeure is likely to be lifted but said the company aims to complete its investigation by the middle of the year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.