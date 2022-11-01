Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Petronas says assessing fire damage at Malaysian joint venture with Aramco
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Petronas says assessing fire damage at Malaysian joint venture with Aramco

Petronas says assessing fire damage at Malaysian joint venture with Aramco

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

01 Nov 2022 02:47PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 02:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said on Tuesday it was studying the damage to interconnecting pipes caused by a fire last week at its refinery and petrochemical joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

Petronas said last Thursday a fire and explosion occurred at the Pengerang Integrated Complex located in the southern Malaysian state of Johor. No casualties were reported.

"The damage to the interconnecting pipes caused by the recent incident at Pengerang Integrated Complex is currently being further assessed for rectification," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

All other utilities within the complex will continue to operate as normal to meet business needs, it said.

In March 2020, five people were killed in a fire at the 300,000 barrel-per-day complex, forcing it to close for more than two years. It restarted in May, Reuters reported.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.