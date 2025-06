KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas' proposed joint venture with Italian energy group Eni on several upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to take one to two years to set up, said a Petronas executive on Tuesday at the Energy Asia conference.

"The whole idea of having this as a combination is to have an independent entity created in order to be self-financed," said Mohd Jukris Abdul Wahab, executive vice president and chief executive of upstream for Petronas.