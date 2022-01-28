PetroVietnam agrees funding deal to keep country's largest refinery operational

HANOI : Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Friday it had reached a short-term funding deal to keep the country's largest refinery operational.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) faced possible shutdown over a disagreement between shareholders about financing for crude oil, according to state media reports, and had earlier cut its production to 80per cent of capacity.

PetroVietnam, a major shareholder in the refinery, said in a statement it had agreed to make an early payment under a fuel offtake agreement.

"The payment helps NSRP improve its liquidity and maintain its operations," PetroVietnam said.

NSRP, which supplies a third of the country's petroleum needs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PetroVietnam holds a stake of 25.1per cent in the 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Thanh Hoa province. Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co has a share of 35.1per cent, the same as Kuwait Petroleum, while Mitsui Chemicals Inc owns 4.7per cent of the firm.

Vietnam's other refinery, Binh Son, on Wednesday said it was operating above capacity to address supply concerns, as top petroleum trading firms announced plans to boost imports amid fears of the shutdown of NSRP.

