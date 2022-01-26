Logo
PetroVietnam blames Nghi Son refinery for production cut
FILE PHOTO: The building of PetroVietnam headquarters is seen in Hanoi July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

26 Jan 2022 05:53PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 05:53PM)
HANOI : Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Wednesday that Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, the operator of the country's largest oil refinery, was responsible for the recent production cut at the facility.

"The management board of NSRP is responsible for its decision to cancel two shipments of crude oil that put the refinery at risk of shutdown," PetroVietnam said in a statement.

NSRP did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Nghi Son has cut its production to 80per cent of capacity and faces possible shutdown from mid-February over a disagreement between shareholders about financing for crude oil, a source familiar with the matter and state media said on Tuesday.

PetroVietnam holds a stake of 25.1per cent in the 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Thanh Hoa province. Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co has a share of 35.1per cent, the same as Kuwait Petroleum, while Mitsui Chemicals Inc owns 4.7per cent of the firm.

State media reports said PetroVietnam had failed to make an early payment under the "Fuel Products Offtake Agreement" (FPOA) it had signed with the refinery, leading to the latter's financial difficulties.

PetroVietnam said the payment had nothing to do with the production cut, adding that it was in talks with other shareholders to restructure the refinery.

A spokesperson at Idemitsu said the company was making internal checks on the news reports.

Shares in Idemitsu were down 8.7per cent as of 0410 GMT, underperforming the broader benchmark Nikkei 225 index which was down 0.2per cent.

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

